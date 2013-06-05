Celebrity PDA: Courtside Edition
By Chris Gardner
While most pairs of eyeballs are peeping the action on the court as the NBA Finals get under way, we know where we will be looking -- on the sidelines where celebs often get really close.
Take Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel for example. The lovebirds got caught by the cameras at a Lakers game and JT didn't hold back, puckering up for a courtside smooch that made all the fans swoon.
Keep clicking for more star-heavy PDA straight from the sidelines ...
