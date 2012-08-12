With just over a month to go until the premiere of Dancing With the Stars' first All-Star season, the competition for the mirrorball trophy is shaping up to be a steep one.

On Monday, ABC revealed the pro partners who'll guide celebs including Kirstie Alley, Pamela Anderson, Bristol Palin and others in their second time on the dance floor starting with the show's Sept. 23 premiere. Read on to find out who's dancing with whom and tell Us Weekly who you're rooting for in the comments section!

- Season 4 champ Apolo Anton Ohno dancing with pro Karina Smirnoff- Kirstie Alley dancing again with her season 12 pro partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy

VIDEO: Kirstie and Maks on their partnership- Joey Fatone dancing again with his season 4 pro partner Kym Johnson - Season 8 champ Shawn Johnson dancing with Derek Hough - Bristol Palin dancing again with her season 11 pro partner Mark Ballas

- Helio Castroneves dancing with pro Chelsie Hightower - Season 3 champ Emmitt Smith dancing again with his pro partner Cheryl Burke - Kelly Monaco dancing with pro Val Chmerkovskiy- Melissa Rycroft dancing again with her season 8 pro partner Tony Dovolani

- Pamela Anderson dancing with pro Tristan McManus - Season 2 champ Drew Lachey dancing with pro Anna Trebunskaya - Gilles Marini dancing with pro Peta Murgatroyd

DWTS: All-Stars' 13th contestant will be voted on by the public. Carson Kressley, Sabrina Bryan and Kyle Massey are all lobbying for ABC.com viewer votes before the Aug. 24 deadline, with the winner being revealed on Good Morning America Aug. 27.

