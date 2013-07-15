Double baby joy for Dania Ramirez! On Monday, July 15, the 33-year-old Devious Maids actress announced on Instagram that she is pregnant with twins!

Ramirez posted a photo of her sonogram and captioned the image, "I am proud 2 Announce our 2 NEW BUNDLES OF JOY! Yes, I'm having TWINS!" She jokingly added, "And No They Do not Belong 2 Mr. Spence. Lol! 13-5-22." (Mr. Spence is the man Ramirez's character Rosie Falta works for on Lifetime's Devious Maids comedy-drama series.)

Ramirez married director Bev Land in February 2013. The director is already father to son Kai, 11, with ex-wife Sharon Leal.

Ramirez said it was love at first sight when she met Land. "The love of my life found me!" she told Latina after their engagement in January 2012. "That's how he would say it anyway since he claims he was attracted to my energy before I even turned around."

"The moment I turned around, he casually asked me and our mutual friend to join him for lunch and once we started talking I knew I could talk to him forever and we haven't stopped talking since!" she recalled. "And, the fact that he's ubersmart and has the most amazing son in the world, there was no doubt I was totally in."

