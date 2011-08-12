LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) -- Daniel Baldwin's wife says the couple is attempting to reconcile and is dropping divorce filings.

RELATED: Alec Baldwin: Yes, I'll Run for New York Mayor, But Not in 2013

Joanne Baldwin told The Oregonian on Friday that "we have a lot of work to do in our marriage." The actor filed for divorce last month and was granted a restraining order against his 41-year-old wife.

The newspaper reports a Clackamas County court has dismissed the restraining order. Baldwin's manager did not respond to a request for comment.

RELATED: J.Lo, Marc Anthony Reunite -- For Their Kids

Joanne Baldwin says she is living separately from her husband but they have joint custody of their two daughters, ages 1 and 3.

RELATED: Shocking Celeb Splits

She was jailed July 13 after her husband reported she became violent when she drank and threatened to kill him. A judge gave her a 10-day sentence for violating probation on a drunken driving conviction.