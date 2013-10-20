'Boy Meets World' star Danielle Fishel marries Tim Belusko

By Us Weekly

Girl meets husband! Danielle Fishel is officially a married woman after saying "I do" to fiance Tim Belusko on Saturday, Oct. 19, a source confirms to Us Weekly. The "Boy Meets World" actress, 32, tied the knot at the downtown L.A. wedding venue Vibiana.

The couple celebrated in a candlelit ceremony on a small staircase in a cathedral. The bride wore a strapless dress with her hair down in waves. Her bouquet consisted of purple flowers, and bridesmaids wore midnight blue dresses, which tied in with the overall color theme.

After the nuptials, guests -- including Fishel's former "Boy Meets World" costar and TV hubby Ben Savage -- were escorted to a courtyard for cocktails.

Fishel revealed she was engaged to Belusko in a post on her Tumblr page in December 2012, while simultaneously announcing she was "officially a college graduate." Though she worried she'd be the "old lady in class," the actress went back to school at age 27. "I persevered and sometimes I wasn't the oldest person in class, some of the whisperers became good friends, and I did so well in math, I even became a tutor. And that is how I met my fiance," she shared.

At an event in West Hollywood on Oct. 8, Fishel dished with Us about her wedding plans. "Midnight blue is my main color," she said. "I think it's perfect for a this-time-of-year wedding. Kind of big, like 250 people. It's going to be really fun!"

After the ceremony, Fishel plans to squeeze in a honeymoon trip to Maui before reprising her role as Topanga in the upcoming Disney Channel spin-off show "Girl Meets World," which begins filming in November.

Though Fishel may now officially be married to Belusko, the actress told Us that costar Ben Savage will always be her "first husband." "He knows that Ben and I have been together for a long time as an on-screen couple," she explained.

