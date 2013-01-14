Demi Moore isn't afraid to get a little (or a lot!) dirty -- literally. The 50-year-old Margin Call actress recently spent a vacation in Tulum, Mexico where, among other things, she stripped down to a bikini to reveal her famously fit, slim physique.

Gathered with other bathing-suit clad women on the beach (part of a "bikini boot camp" which also included masages), Moore was snapped sitting peacefully in the sand -- with her body covered in dried clay from a recent mud spa treatment. In another shot, Moore, wearing a loose, sheer cover-up, checked out a menu and schedule of spa treatments.

"She's in a good place," a source recently told Us of Moore, who had a breakdown almost exactly a year ago following her separation from Ashton Kutcher, who filed divorce papers late last year. "She's open to experiencing new things." That also includes renewing her dating life: Back in L.A. on Jan. 9, Moore was photographed on an apparent date with Harry Morton, a 31-year-old restauranteur who once dated Lindsay Lohan.

"They are just getting to know each other," an E! News source said of the pair, reportedly dating for the past couple months and last seen together at South Beverly Grill in Beverly Hills. 34-year-old Kutcher, meanwhile, has been dating former That 70s Show costar Mila Kunis since last spring, with the Kunis even spending the Christmas holiday with Kutcher's family in Iowa.

