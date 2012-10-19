Dennis Quaid's Wife, Kimberly Buffington-Quaid, Files for Separation

Us Weekly

All good things come to an end.

Real estate agent Kimberly Buffington-Quaid has filed for legal separation from actor Dennis Quaid, her husband of eight years, TMZ reports. She is asking for joint legal and sole physical custody of their 4-year-old twins, Thomas and Zoe.

(The siblings almost died as newborns in 2007 when the medical staff at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center accidentally gave them an overdose of the drug Heparin. After filing a lawsuit with the hospital and the drug manufacturer, the couple was awarded $750,000.)

Repped by power attorney Laura Wasser, Buffington-Quaid is also seeking spousal support and legal fees. She first filed for divorce in March 2012 but withdrew her petition two months later. "Kimberly. . . wants out of the marriage," a source close to the couple tells TMZ. "He's not a good husband."

Prior to marrying Buffington-Quaid, the actor, 58, was wed to "Sleeping in Seattle" star Meg Ryan, 50. They divorced in 2001 and are parents to "The Hunger Games" star Jack, 20. Quaid was first married to "Halloween" actress P.J. Soles, 62. They divorced in 1983.

