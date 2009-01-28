Move over Sasha Fierce, because it's starting to sound like there's another high-profile alter-ego on the block.

Entertainment blog Allie Is Wired thinks they have uncovered the identify of an underground rapper calling himself Tokin Black Guy as none other than prolific hip-hop superstar Kanye West.

The audio and circumstantial evidence supporting this case is presented here, and while a grassroots move like this would be sort of bizarre for a rapper of Kanye's caliber, we doubt it would be the strangest thing he's ever done.

This is the same guy who followed up a platinum rap album with a record made up entirely of R&B tracks crooned through an auto-tuner.