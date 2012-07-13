Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes aren't the only secret phone pals out there.

Back in May, Emily Maynard rung up another Bachelorette star: Roberto Martinez, the ex-fiance of her predecessor on the ABC smash, Ali Fedotowsky.

Just what did Maynard, 26, have to say to San Diego insurance agent Martinez, 25, currently mulling a stint as the star of the next Bachelor?

Find out in this week's Hot Stuff video, as told by Us Weekly Senior Editor Ian Drew with special guest, author David Leddick!

Also in the roundup? Adam Levine's ex Anne V is "ready for something serious" with new man Alexander Skarsgard, more on Robert Pattinson and Andrew Garfield's bitter rivalry, Demi Moore's sad estrangement from her daughters and more!

