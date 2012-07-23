Throughout season 8 of The Bachelorette, Emily Maynard has dazzled her suitors and fans alike in her pageant queen-style ensembles. But during Sunday's finale episode, the star chose a dress with just one man in mind: her soon-to-be fiance, Jef Holm.

VIDEO: Watch Jef Holm propose to Emily Maynard

The 26-year-old single mom's Jean Fares Couture will be forever captured in TV history as Holm, 28, got down on one knee to propose. But not everyone is sold on the bronze and salmon-colored chiffon design from the label's Pret A Porter Summer 2012 collection that features an embellished sequin bodice. In fact, Entertainment Weekly referred to the creation as something "from the Xena: Warrior Princess Collection."

PHOTOS: Was Jef Holm the right guy for Emily Maynard?

In addition to Maynard, several celebrities including Nicole Scherzinger, Brooke Burke-Charvet, Carrie Underwood and Paula Abdul are fans of Fares' sparkling designs.

PHOTOS: Bachelorette bikini bods

Tell Us: Do you think Emily Maynard's gown was an appropriate style choice for the occasion?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Emily Maynard's Bachelorette Proposal Dress: Love It or Hate It?