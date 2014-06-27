Go girl! Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Scott Mathers, graduated with honors from Chippewa Valley High School in Clinton Township, Michigan, on June 8.

According to the school district's website, the gorgeous teen didn't slack off during her four years in school.

Hailie, the subject of Eminem's 2002 track "Hailie's Song," was honored with an Academic Excellence Award, a Department of Psychology Award and graduated Summa Cum Laude, a distinction given to students who maintain at least a 3.9 GPA.

The rapper's daughter with his ex, Kimberly, plans to pursue either psychology or entrepreneurship at Michigan State University. In an entry published by the school, Hailie's noted to have been active with National Honor Society, Art Club, Key Club, Volleyball and Student Council.

The brunette didn't fail to thank her parents for her success either. Under the "Most influential during my lifetime" portion of the publication, the teen says, "My mother and father because they have pushed me to be the person I am and have given me all the support to achieve what I have."

Hailie was also named Homecoming Queen in October 2013.