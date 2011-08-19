Sexy model, beautiful bottle!

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shows off her flawless figure in the sultry campaign for the new fragrance, Burberry Body. Appearing nearly naked, the Transformers actress dons an unbuttoned satin trench coat and stares seductively at the camera.

PHOTOS: Rosie's sizzling red carpet style

And now we have an exclusive first look at the gorgeous Burberry Body mutli-faceted bottle, which features a rose gold cap engraved with the brand's signature check print.

PHOTOS: Summer's best new fragrances

"It's a huge honor to be working with Burberry again," the 24-year-old says, as excerpted in Vogue UK. "[It's] a brand that put my career on the map and helped launch me. To be asked to be the first Burberry Body is an amazing compliment."

The scent -- which contains green absinthe, freesia and peach -- launches worldwide on Sept. 1, 2011. For more info, check out Burberry's Facebook page.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly