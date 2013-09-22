Former 'Saturday Night Live' star Andy Samberg marries singer Joanna Newsom

By Us Weekly

Yet another new chapter! Andy Samberg has married singer-songwriter Joanna Newsom, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly. The couple of five years wed in Big Sur, Calif., at the Post Ranch Inn on Saturday, Sept. 21.

The former "Saturday Night Live" star, 35, and his new bride were feted by family and friends, including Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel.

Us first exclusively broke the news in February that the couple were engaged. "He liked her music and would go to her shows," a pal previously told Us. "He had the biggest crush on her."

Newsom, 31, is equally smitten with Samberg. "She respects what he does with his songs," the friend said of his SNL music videos. "She's so proud of everything that he has accomplished." The pal added: "They have great chemistry."

As for ever collaborating together, the "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star jokingly admitted he would never dare to upset her fans. "We've talked about [collaborating.] But we've decided ultimately that her fans would probably kill me in my sleep," he said in Glamour magazine's September issue. "What she does is so, like, actually beautiful and important," he gushed.

