LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Prosecutors say Fred Willard will be allowed to enroll in counseling courses to resolve a lewd conduct arrest that cost the actor his job on a public television program.

Los Angeles City Attorney spokesman Frank Mateljan says prosecutors on Friday determined that Willard's case was eligible for a diversion program that will allow him to escape formal charges of lewd conduct if he completes the required courses.

Mateljan says Willard's program could include sessions on decision-making and sex-related crimes.

Willard was arrested Wednesday night by police officers doing a routine check at a Hollywood adult theater. Hours later he was fired as the narrator of "Market Warriors," a show produced by a Boston PBS affiliate.

Mateljan says Willard could still be charged if he fails to complete the diversion course.