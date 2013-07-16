Celebrity chef Gail Simmons is now eating for two! The "Top Chef" judge, 37, is pregnant with her first child, her rep tells Us Weekly exclusively. Simmons and husband of five years Jeremy Abrams' little one arrives this winter.

Simmons and Abrams, who heads up music programming business Audiostiles, wed in 2008, with their nuptials featuring in Martha Stewart's Real Weddings magazine. They live in Brooklyn, N.Y.

As the Toronto native wrote in her memoir, "Talking With My Mouth Full," Abrams proposed to her when she woke up one morning in bed after a grueling 10 days on the road promoting "Top Chef." After she accepted his ring, she answered the door -- to discover a "full breakfast delivery" from their favorite New York eatery, August. "We made it last the whole day, laid out like a picnic on our living room floor," the Food and Wine editor wrote.

"Twenty minutes later, the doorbell rang again. Two deliverymen arrived bearing vases full of flowers; huge peonies, dahlias, roses, and hydrangeas. They lasted for days."

