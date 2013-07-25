Neil Gaiman says his return to Vertigo Comics' realm of the Endless is no mere continuation of the series that spawned a creative revolution altering the medium.

Instead, "The Sandman: Overture" is a chance to do the "weird things" and "different things" that he never got to explore in writing the best-selling and critically lauded series.

The series, illustrated by J.H. Williams III, comes out Oct. 30 and is the latest achievement for the British-born author whose writing has endeared him to critics and fans in literature, television and, yes, comic books.