PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mr. Sulu is coming to Riverdale.

George Takei (tuh-KAY'), whose portrayal of the Star Trek character in television and film, crosses a new frontier this week appearing as himself in an issue of Archie Comics' series about Kevin Keller, an openly gay teenager whose popularity has resulted in his own series.

Takei says his appearance dovetails nicely with his real-life advocacy for equal rights and shows that anyone can aspire to be what they want to be, no matter who they are.

Jon Goldwater, Archie Comics' co-chief executive officer, says having Takei appear in the issue was a no-brainer because of his large following on Facebook as well as his science fiction bona fides.

Takei, for his part, says he hopes to beam down to Riverdale again.