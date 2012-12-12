BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The Golden Globe nominations for best dramatic film have been announced in Beverly Hills, Calif., by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The nominees announced Thursday morning are: "Argo," ''Lincoln," ''Life of Pi," ''Django Unchained," ''Zero Dark Thirty."

The 70th annual Golden Globe Awards will be presented Jan. 13 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler and airing live on NBC.