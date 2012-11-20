Hope, they say, springs eternal, even when that hope is pinned on a guy whose infidelities are legion. Jesse James, a man so indiscriminate in his choice of nookie partners that he cheated on Sandra Bullock with a woman who posed for a Nazi-themed photo shoot, is engaged for the fifth time, says Hollyscoop.

The desperately misguided lady in question is Alexis DeJoria, 35, a race car driver whose billionaire dad co-founded the Paul Mitchell hair care empire and Patrón Tequila.

Three words, Alexis: ironclad prenuptial agreement. Oh, and two more words: hazmat suit.

With a trio of divorces under his too often unbuckled belt, James, 43, rebounded from getting ditched by America's sweetheart by proposing to Kat Von D early last year. But after a series of breakups and makeups, the tattoo artist finally stuck a fork in the relationship, claiming in a "once a cheater, always a cheater" Facebook post that the father of three had two-timed her with 19 different women.

According to Radar Online, James hooked up with fellow ink stain enthusiast Alexis in September after they met on the racing circuit.

"Jesse has been helping her compete," says a source. "He's been hanging out in her pit area during races, passing on his expertise to the team of mechanics, and was even spotted helping Alexis pack up her parachute after a race."

The insider also points out that DeJoria, who is mom to a 9-year-old daughter, "has lived a good life so far, and one day, when her inheritance comes through, she will be a very wealthy lady."

One who apparently doesn't want to hear anything negative about the guy Entertainment Weekly once billed "the most hated man in America."

When a follower praised James last week, DeJoria readily agreed with the assessment, enthusing, "He's a solid dude and I admire his work ethics." That got a negative reaction from another follower, who opined that "you are too old to fall 4 that." Her response: "If you don't have proof than shut the [bleep] up!"

DeJoria also thanked several followers for congratulating her on her new coupled-up status.

James, for his part, feels he's been punished enough for betraying Bullock, and in fact feels he's been overly penalized (cue the violins).

"I think I've paid the price and then some, you know?" he said in April. "I don't know anybody anywhere that's had to endure what I had to endure for basically infidelity."

In other words, good luck, Alexis. You're gonna need it.

