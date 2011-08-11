Ava Sambora is following in her mother's footsteps!

The 13-year-old daughter of Heather Locklear and Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora has landed a role in Judd Apatow's Knocked Up spinoff, Locklear's rep confirms to The Wrap.

Sambora has been cast in the role of "Sadie's Best Friend," opposite Apatow's daughter, Maude.

The movie stars Leslie Mann (Maude's real-life mother) and Paul Rudd, in addition to Megan Fox and Melissa McCarthy. Rudd, 42, and Mann, 39, will be reprising their roles as Pete and Debbie from 2007's Knocked Up.

Though the cameo role will be Sambora's first official acting job, it won't be her first time in the spotlight: in March 2010, she sauntered down the catwalk during the White Trash Beautiful show during L.A. Fashion Week.

