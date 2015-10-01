Monarch money! Queen Elizabeth II is a cashless kind of lady, with the exception of one day a week, when she always has a bill on her: Sundays.

"She donates to the church collection basket," a source tells Us Weekly of her majesty. Coincidentally, the Queen's face adorns every pound.

Of course, with all things royal, only the best bills will do for the Queen. The source says, "Her butler irons a 5-pound note into a little square by folding it until you can only see her face!"

The Queen is often seen with a purse at royal functions outside of Kensington Palace. The purse, according to historian Sally Bedell Smith, who wrote the 2012 biography "Elizabeth the Queen: The Woman Behind the Throne," contains mint lozenges, reading glasses, a fountain pen, lipstick, compact and tissues. On Sundays, of course, the contents of the purse are worth just a little bit more. And, the ever-resourceful 89-year-old also keeps a portable book with a suction cap so that the Queen can hang her bag discreetly under tables.

The Queen just took "What's in your handbag?" to a new level.