The remains of James Gandolfini are back home in the Garden State. Following the Sopranos star's sudden death in Rome, Italy last Wednesday, Gandolfini's body arrived in Newark, New Jersey the evening of Sunday, June 23, authorities confirmed. A chartered plane transporting the celebrated actor's body landed at Newark Libery International Airport and was transported to a local funeral home.

PHOTOS: Stars we lost in 2013

The star and married father of two, just 51 years old when he suffered a fatal heart attack, will be honored in a funeral service this Thursday. "We can confirm, on behalf of the Gandolfini Family, that the funeral service for James Gandolfini will be held Thursday, June 27th," an HBO rep tells Us Weekly. "The service will be held at 10:00 AM at the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine in Manhattan."

PHOTOS: Famous fathers in Hollywood

Gandolfini is survived by his wife, Deborah Lin, their 9-month-old daughter, Liliana, son Michael, 13, from a previous marriage, plus two sisters, Leta and Johanna Antonacci.

PHOTOS: Stars gone too soon

Deborah Lin was spotted in Los Angeles on Friday having a somber shopping trip.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: James Gandolfini's Body Arrives in New Jersey From Rome