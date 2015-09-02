He's got the seal of approval! Sandra Bullock's new man, model and photographer Bryan Randall, has been given a thumbs up from one of the actress' most famous friends.

Jennifer Aniston and Sandy are "great friends now," a source tells People magazine. "Jen's very happy that Sandra is dating."

As has been well-documented, Sandra actually brought her man to Jen's secret backyard wedding last month. There, Sandra proudly showed him off.

"Sandra looked great and introduced Bryan to everyone," the source told the magazine. "She was smiling and acted very bubbly. Other wedding guests commented on how happy and amazing she looked."

Brian had actually met the bride and groom prior to the wedding at a Fourth of July party, the report claims.

Sandra and Bryan have reportedly been dating for "several months." Last week, the duo dined at West Hollywood, Calif., hotspot Craig's and an onlooker said they look smitten.

"He had his arm around her for the entire meal," the source said. "He was rubbing her arm, kissing her shoulder and at one point they cuddled closer to look at something on her phone."

As the budding romance and friend approvals continue, more is beginning to come out about the Portland-born photographer.

As the owner of Bryan Randall Photography, the 49-year-old seemed to focus primarily on photographing children and outdoor scenes, according to his website.

Prior to being behind the lens, he was in front of it as a high-fashion model. In 2011, Randall posed alongside Cindy Crawford for a spread in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.

"He's a great guy and had a great family life growing up," a family friend told People of Bryan, who is the father to a college-age daughter. "His parents are amazing people. Everyone is really proud of him for being a talented photographer and model."