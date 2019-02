jennifer lawrence and bradley cooper

By Katie Mathewson

We love Jennifer Lawrence, and so do you. And so does the rest of the world. Yes, she may be on-again with "Warm Bodies" star Nicholas Hoult, but that doesn't mean we can't play matchmaker! We're celebrating J.Law's birthday on Aug. 15 by pairing her up with some major Hollywood hunks. Click and tell us if you agree with our picks!

RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence's 15 funniest faces

For a moment, try to forget that Bradley Cooper is dating that model chick. Also try to forget that -- when asked about dating Jennifer -- Bradley said, "If it didn't happen by now, it's not gonna happen. I could literally be her father." (You certainly didn't hesitate to date a 20-year-old, Bradley!) Regardless of the denial the co-stars seem to be in, we just can't ignore their incredible chemistry in "Silver Linings Playbook."