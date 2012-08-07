WENN -- Jennifer Lopez is suing her former driver for extortion.

The singer/actress claims Hakob Manoukian demanded $2.8 million from her in return for his silence after overhearing secret conversations she had with friends and associates.

Her case is a countersuit to a claim filed by Manoukian, who previously alleged he was forced to resign after Lopez's manager Benny Medina publicly berated him.

In her suit, obtained by TMZ, Lopez states power went to her former driver's head and he became upset when he was told he couldn't control her security team -- and be paid for doing it.

Lopez claims Manoukian retaliated by threatening to reveal confidential information that would be highly embarrassing for her.

She is suing for damages in excess of $20 million.

