Jesse Metcalfe Gets Engaged
Jesse Metcalfe is ready to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Cara Santana, according to Us Weekly.
Metcalfe, 33, is perhaps best known for playing John Rowland on the ABC drama Desperate Houswives. Santana, who has appeared on CSI: Miami and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, reportedly moved to L.A. from Texas in the pursuit of an acting career.
The happy couple "have been dating for four to five years and living together for at least three," a source reportedly told Us Weekly.
