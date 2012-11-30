If anyone's allowed to get gushy on national television, it's definitely newlywed Jessica Biel.

The happy-in-love actress, who tied the knot with Justin Timberlake in Italy on Oct. 19, couldn't contain her enthusiasm when asked about married life during a chat with Ellen DeGeneres (airing Dec. 3).

"It's weird because it feels like almost nothing has changed, yet something that you can't really describe, or something that isn't tangible, has changed," Biel, 30, shared. "It just feels incredible."

Continued the "Playing for Keeps" actress, "You have this partner who's gonna be with you ... and also change light bulbs, and do dishes with you."

Her favorite thing about marriage? "I think the weirdest and kind of most wonderful thing is that word, 'That's my husband,'" Biel said. "That's the word. And every time I say it, I go really Southern with it ... it's weird."

Biel and Timberlake, 31, headed down the aisle during a super-secret, ultra-romantic ceremony in southern Italy.

It was a long road to the altar for the formerly on-again, off-again pair, who dated for about five years before Timberlake popped the question -- with a vintage-style, six-carat engagement ring he designed! -- in Jackson, Wyo.

