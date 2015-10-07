Heartbreaking last words. Jim Carrey's ex-girlfriend, Cathriona White, shocked everyone when she died via suicide. But, before allegedly ingested pills, she wrote a letter that mentioned her former love.

Radar Online is quoting a source who claims to have read the letter. In it, Cathriona writes, "Jim, I love you. Please forgive me. I'm not for this world."

Cathriona's body was found on Sep. 28. She's believed to have died from an intentional overdose. Radar's source also indicated the that she begged the actor to "take care" of her burial and distribute her assets to her grieving family.

Jim, it's been reported, did exactly that, flying her family from Ireland to Los Angeles.

"Big-hearted Jim paid all their expenses and is dealing with all of her funeral arrangements," the source said.

When her body was found, so were pills reportedly prescribed to an alias used by Jim. The duo apparently broke up just four days before she committed suicide.

After the death, Jim released a statement that read, "I am shocked and deeply saddened by the passing of my sweet Cathriona. She was a truly kind and delicate Irish flower, too sensitive for this soil, to whom loving and being loved was all that sparkled. My heart goes out to her family and friends and to everyone who loved and cared about her. We have all been hit with a lightning bolt."