John Mayer dedicates song to Katy Perry, thanks her for being 'so patient'

By Us Weekly

Despite a packed crowd at John Mayer's opening tour show at Milwaukee's Marcus Amphitheatre on July 6, the singer-songwriter might as well have been singing to an audience consisting of one: Katy Perry.

At his concert -- the "Paper Doll" crooner's first headlining show since undergoing throat surgery last August -- the 35-year-old took a few moments to thank Perry, 28, who was in the audience.

According to Rolling Stone, while recalling how the "Wide Awake" singer would order food for him when he couldn't speak post-surgery, he gushed, "She was so patient. [She took the time] to continue to get to know me and love me."

In a sweet gesture, the Grammy Award-winner dedicated his final song, "A Face To Call Home" to the pop star, saying the song was for "Katy, who is my face to call home."

While the song was unlikely written for Perry -- it appeared on his May 2012 album, Born and Raised, months before they started dating, and was probably written while she was still married to Russell Brand -- the lyrics are gushy as can be.

"You know my paper heart/The one I filled with pencil marks/I think I might've gone and inked you in," he sings. "Little by little, inch by inch/We built a yard with a garden in the middle of it/It ain't much but it's a start/You got me swaying right along to the song in your heart/And a face to call home/A face to call home/You got a face to call home."

Mayer's song dedication follows the pair's July 4th reunion, when Perry posted a picture of herself on Instagram hugging her man sporting matching patriotic outfits. At the Philly 4th of July Jam, an eyewitness told Us Weekly that Perry was equally affectionate with him. "She watched him perform off stage and watched every second of his performance, singing along to every song and dancing," the source told Us. "She was so into his performance and gave him a big hug and kiss when he finished afterwards. Added the insider: "She seemed all about him."

