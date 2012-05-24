Unlucky-in-love crooner John Mayer thought he had discovered the ultimate serenade: putting erotic chick lit to music.

In an appearance on "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" on Tuesday, the Grammy winner, 34, admitted he attempted -- unsuccessfully -- to woo a woman he was interested in by performing a page from racy bestseller "Fifty Shades of Grey."

"I was trying to impress her, and she had [the book] on her Kindle," Mayer revealed. "And so I said, 'I'm going to sing it to you.' So I sang her one of the pages of 'Fifty Shades of Grey.'"

Host Jimmy Fallon cracked up hearing Mayer recount his story. "Oh my gosh. And she died on the spot? She's now dead?" he questioned his guest.

"She fell to the ground ... laughing," Mayer admitted sheepishly.

Last week, the guitarist, who once enjoyed high-profile romances with Jessica Simpson and Jennifer Aniston, spoke to Ellen DeGeneres about his own pop culture obsession: "The Bachelor."

"I don't even feel like it's my fault for liking it," Mayer explained. "It's not a guilty pleasure. It's designed to be a pleasure."

Still, if ABC approached the musician about signing on to be "The Bachelor" himself, the "Half of My Heart" singer says he'd have to turn them down.

"It's one of those things where I would waste their time taking a meeting just so I could hear more about it," he shared. "Ultimately, I'd say no. But I would just have to take the meeting."

