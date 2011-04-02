LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Johnny Deep showed his appreciation for his Kids' Choice Award with a sliming.

After winning the blimp-shaped favorite movie actor trophy for his role as the Mad Hatter in "Alice in Wonderland," Depp picked up a hose and unleashed waves of green goop on the screaming crowd Saturday.

Nickelodeon's 24th annual shenanigan-packed ceremony was being held at University of Southern California's Galen Center.

"You guys are the future," he said before spraying the slime. "Take good care of us."

Jack Black, the zany master of ceremonies, kicked off the silly show by arriving in a monster truck that mowed over two limos. He performed a flash mob-style routine on the orange carpet, then danced alongside The Black Eyed Peas, who crooned a medley of their tunes while sporting ensembles accented with colorful building blocks.

Other early winners included Lindsey Vonn as favorite female athlete and Eddie Murphy as favorite voice from an animated movie for "Shrek Forever After."

