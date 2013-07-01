Kate Middleton is due to give birth on July 11 -- but should her baby arrive early, the palace has a plan in place, multiple sources revealed in the June 24 issue of Us Weekly. "Catherine really wants to be near [Prince William] in the final weeks," an insider said of the pregnant Duchess of Cambridge, who's been dividing her time between her home in Anglesey, Wales, and Nottingham Cottage in London. "It's important to her."

Should Middleton go into labor early, a helicopter will fly her 70 minutes away to London's St. Mary's Hospital. Once checked in, she hopes to give birth naturally, according to a source. However, should she run into delivery complications, an insider says "she will have a C-section."

The royal baby's birth will be announced via a bulletin on an easel behind the gates of Buckingham Palace announcing, "Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a child." According to a palace aide, "There will be gun salutes, flag flying and bell pealing. It's very exciting."

Not as thrilling, though, as the first glimpse of the royal newborn. When the first-time parents leave the hospital, the aide promises that the 31-year-old royals "will pose with the baby for pictures."

After a brief separation -- William will resume his Royal Air Force duties in Wales following a two-week paternity leave, while Middleton and their baby will shuttle between London and her parents' place in Berkshire -- the brood will move to Kensington Palace's Apartment 1A in September, where a fully decorated nursery awaits.

