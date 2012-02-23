She's model-thin, but Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 2012 cover girl Kate Upton has some pretty thick skin.

After Victoria's Secret's Sophia Neophitou told The New York Times that the lingerie brand "would never use" Upton in their famous runway show, adding that the choice would be "too obvious," the 19-year-old fired back on Access Hollywood Monday.

"I’m doing fine in my career, I don't need to walk down their runway so it's all good. She can think that and I can think whatever I want about her."

Despite Upton having appeared in print ads for Victoria's Secret, Neophitou described the 5-foot-10 beauty as "like a Page 3 girl," referencing the spread of scantily clad women that runs in the British newspaper The Sun. "She's like a footballer's wife, with the too-blond hair and that kind of face that anyone with enough money can go out and buy." PHOTOS: Supermodel moms Upton's response to the slam? "Gisele's a football player's wife. Gisele's in that category so I'm good."

