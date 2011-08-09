The name Schwarzenegger packs quite a punch -- so much so that Arnold Schwarzenegger's oldest daughter, Katherine, 21, considered changing her last name when she went to college.

"I thought of changing it because, especially for dating, it's impossible," she told Harper's Bazaar. "It's something I deal with every day, and I am hyperconscious about it." Katherine said a plethora of guys interested in bodybuilding would immediately bring up her famous father when they learned her last name. "It's like, 'Do you want to date my father, or do you want to date me? Like, I can arrange that for you,'" she quipped.

She credited her actor dad and her mom, Maria Shriver, for shielding her and siblings Christina, 19, Patrick, 17, and Christopher, 13, from the spotlight for most of their lives. "When [the separation] started happening, it was like everything came of nowhere overnight," she said. "I would go out to lunch, and literally 20 people would come and scream at me. And I'm like, This is so inappropriate. You're trying to provoke me to have an attack and say something crazy."

Despite her parents' marriage unraveling, she believes that "everything happens for a reason," and admitted that "a lot of the time, it's hard to understand in the moment why things are happening."

