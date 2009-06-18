LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Kelly Preston is returning to work after the death of her teenage son in January.

Disney says Preston will co-star in its coming-of-age drama "The Last Song," which began filming this week in Savannah, Georgia. The 46-year-old actress plays the mother of Miley Cyrus' character, a rebellious teen forced to spend the summer with her estranged father, played by Greg Kinnear.

Preston and husband John Travolta have kept low profiles since their 16-year-old son, Jett Travolta, died following a seizure in January. John Travolta did not participate in the promotion for his latest film, "The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3."

Preston and Travolta can next be seen on screen in the November release "Old Dogs" with Robin Williams and Matt Dillon.