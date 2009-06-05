Kendra Wilkinson took a big step in her relationship with Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Hank Baskett -- she introduced him to her ex, Hugh Hefner!

"This is very awkward for me," the former Girl Next Door star, 23, admits in this clip from her new E! reality show, Kendra, premiering Sunday at 10 p.m. (ET).

But Hef couldn't be happier for his ex.

"I'm happy she's found someone that really makes the difference," he tells the couple.

Wilkinson and Baskett are set to wed June 27 at the Playboy mansion. Hef was originally going to walk Wilkinson down the aisle, but she ended up giving the honor to her younger brother.