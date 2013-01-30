Keri Russell knows who to call in an emergency: her former Felicity costar Scott Speedman! Nearly a decade after they played a swoon-worthy couple (and dated in real life!), the two remain pals.

"The other day, I was crying because I had this huge issue," the Austenland star, 36, told Us Weekly. "I texted my close girlfriend and Speedman. He called back first! He was like, 'What's going on?'"

"Because we live such different lives now, I don't see him that much," Russell explained. "But when I need a great friend, he's there."

Russell has been married to carpenter Shane Deary for nearly 6 years, and they have two children, son River, 5, and daughter Willa, 13 months. Speedman, 37, split from girlfriend Teresa Palmer in October 2012 after one year of dating. Weeks later he was photographed kissing his Last Resort costar, French actress Camille De Pazzis, in Hawaii.

In the December 2012 issue of Playboy, Speedman went on the record saying he'd "totally do" a Felicity sequel. But he joked that he'd only do it if it's "years later and my character, Ben, weighs 500 pounds. He's a shut-in, and they're bringing paramedics and pulleys to get him out of bed."

