Khloe Kardashian slams Kim's estranged husband Kris Humphries as "gross," "delusional," and "fame hungry," while Penelope Cruz prepares to give birth to her second child with Javier Bardem: See Us Weekly's top stories from Friday, Feb. 1 in the roundup!

1. Khloe Kardashian: Kris Humphries Is "Gross," "Delusional," "Fame Hungry"

Tell Us how you really feel, Khloe! Khloe Kardashian didn't mince words when she sat down to chat with Bravo's Andy Cohen about her sister Kim's estranged husband, basketball player Kris Humphries. "I just think everything he's doing is so -- it's just gross to me," she sniped.

2. Penelope Cruz Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child With Husband Javier Bardem

Hollywood's baby boom just got a little bigger, thanks to Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem. The couple are set to welcome a sibling for 2-year-old son Leonardo later this year.

3. Lady Gaga Blasts Former Assistant Jennifer O'Neill Under Oath: She's a "Disgusting Human Being"

Mother Monster's claws are out. Lady Gaga couldn't hide her rage when she testified against former personal assistant Jennifer O'Neill, who is taking the "Born This Way" singer to court over unpaid overtime she claims she's owed. "[Jennifer] is a f--king hood rat," Gaga says in her deposition.

4. CaCee Cobb Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump in Bikini

Best friend babymoon! Jessica Simpson's BFF announced her pregnancy on Jan. 31, but new photos from the mom-to-be's Hawaiian vacation with Simpson (who is also pregnant) show that she was rocking a baby bump as early as December.

5. Bethenny Frankel, Jason Hoppy Split: "He Wants to Make Her Pay"

Happily never after is more like it. Sources tell Us Weekly that Bethenny Frankel's soon-to-be ex-husband, Jason Hoppy, is "livid" with his wife's behavior in the aftermath of their December split. "He wants to make her pay," an insider says.

