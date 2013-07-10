Who wears short shorts? The Kardashian sisters! Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian were spotted out in L.A. together on Tuesday, July 9, showing off their legs.

Kourtney, 34, flaunted her slimmer than ever body in colorful, tropical print shorts, a white T-shirt, sun hat and sneakers. Khloe, 29, paired denim shorts that exposed her toned legs with a white T-shirt and brown boots.

Khloe was tagging along with Kourtney while she reportedly checked out a school for her 3-year-old son Mason. During the outing, the adorable tot played around with Aunt Khloe, who dipped him upside down to his delight.

And all the fun must have tired Khloe out! Later that night she tweeted, "Long day but its always a blessed day! I think I need a bubble bath."

The previous day, the family was busy celebrating Mason's sister Penelope's birthday. "Happy 1st birthday to my sweet precious angel," Kourtney tweeted about her daughter with boyfriend Scott Disick. "I can not believe it has been a year. Truly blessed." Khloe also wrote, "Happy 1st birthday to my sweet princess. One of my living angels."

Their sister Kim, who has been busy caring for her newborn baby girl, North West, broke her Twitter silence to also wish her niece a happy birthday. She tweeted, "Hope my little Peep had the best 1st birthday today."

