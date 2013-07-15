Most moms, when preparing to buy a stroller, weigh their options based on things like safety, durability, convenience, and cost. Those factors are important to Kim Kardashian, too, but she has at least one other criteria: that it match her baby's skin tone. During the July 14 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the star (still pregnant with daughter North West when the footage was filmed) told Scott Disick she wanted to be sure that the model she chose would look good with her baby's complexion.

"I want to see what skin tone my child is," she explained after sending a picture of the stroller to boyfriend Kanye West. Then, when Disick replied that the kid would be black, she added, "It'll be a variation of a skin tone, so I'm just trying to see what color will look good."

Disick was helping the then-mom-to-be (who gave birth to North five weeks early on June 15) assemble some of her baby gear -- a nice gesture that did not go over very well with Kim's sister Kourtney, with whom he has two young kids, Mason, 3, and Penelope, 12 months. "I love how you literally don't do any of this at our house," she says, clearly angry.

The situation escalates when Disick takes Kim to a CPR class without telling Kourtney and then offers to help set up the baby room at Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner's house. "It's definitely annoying that Scott is willing to go above and beyond with Kim when he never did for me," she said in a confessional.

Disick later said, however, that it was actually because of Kourtney's pregnancies with Mason and Penelope that he was helping Kim. "The truth is, I've learned more throughout the two experiences I had being pregnant with Kourtney," he noted.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on E!

