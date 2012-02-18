Keira Knightley has stepped up her romance with her musician boyfriend James Righton by moving him into her London home, according to a U.K. report.

RELATED: Hollywood's long lasting relationships

Knightley, 26, has been dating the Klaxons rocker since early last year, following her split from her partner of five years, "Pride & Prejudice" co-star Rupert Friend. Righton has now moved into Knightley's house in east London and they are considering getting a puppy together, reports to Britain's Mail on Sunday.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian reconnects with her ex

A source tells the publication, "Keira suggested the idea and he moved his stuff in a couple of weeks ago. They want to get a puppy. It's all pretty serious."