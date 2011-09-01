From Edward's obsession to music video muse, Kristen Stewart makes her debut in British musician Marcus Foster's emotional video for the artist's first single, I Was Broken.

If you're wondering why the sudden career turn for Stewart, Marcus's track, Let Me Sign, was actually featured in the first Twilight film with Robert Pattinson singing the vocals.

I Was Broken is the first single from Foster's debut album, Nameless Path, which comes to stores September 19.

