Ahh, young love. To celebrate boyfriend Jaden Smith's 15th birthday on Monday, July 8, Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner shared a sweet snapshot via her official Instagram account. In the lengthy caption, she gushed about her beau of five months.

"Although we can't remember exactly when we met, I couldn't be more grateful that we did," Kylie, 15, wrote. "You understand me like not many do and you always know the right time to make me laugh. And no, you haven't failed once to catch me when I attempt to walk or open the door on my every entrance. Happy birthday to my best friend." (Coincidentally, Jaden shares a birthday with Kylie's niece, Penelope Scotland Disick.)

Kylie's mom, Kris Jenner, also posted a picture of herself posing with the After Earth actor. "I love you Jaden!" the 57-year-old talk show host wrote in the Instagram caption. "Have the best day ever."

In the May issue of Wonderland, Jaden opened up about his bond with Kylie. "She's one of my best friends," said the star, whose parents are Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. "It's pretty awesome."

