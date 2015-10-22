Lamar Odom is reportedly undergoing two emergency surgeries.

Sources told TMZ on Thursday that the emergency surgeries involve his chest and have put the NBA star in "a fragile mental state."

The site also reports that only his wife Khloe Kardashian can visit him at this time.

Earlier this week, Khloe broke her social media silence on Lamar's condition through her website and phone app.

"The past week has been incredibly difficult. I am so thankful to family, friends and fans, who have sent nothing but prayers and well wishes to Lamar," she wrote. "I also want to thank everyone at Sunrise Hospital, including the amazing doctors and nurses for their kindness and diligent work."

She continued, "Under their amazing care, incredible strides have been made. You can never be prepared for an experience like this, but without the outpouring of love and endless prayers that Lamar has received and the strength I was given from my loved ones, it would have been difficult to endure. Thank you for your continued support. God is great!!!"

On Oct. 19, Lamar was transferred from a Las Vegas hospital to Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles so that he can get better specialized care.

TMZ also reported that Lamar's kidneys are failing, and he may need a transplant.

Wonderwall.com will update as more details emerge.