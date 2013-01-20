WASHINGTON (AP) — Latinos are taking a more prominent role in President Barack Obama's second inauguration, from the first Hispanic Supreme Court justice swearing in the vice president to a star-studded celebration of Latino culture.

Eva Longoria, a co-chairwoman for Obama's campaign, is hosting a salute to the president Sunday evening. Antonio Banderas, Rosario Dawson, Marc Anthony and other entertainers are scheduled to appear at the event, called the "Latino Inaugural 2013: In Performance at the Kennedy Center." San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro will address the audience.

Meanwhile, Justice Sonia Sotomayor administered the oath of office Sunday morning to Vice President Joe Biden.

Longoria says this is her first time attending an inauguration. She told ABC's "This Week" she will advocate on public policy and that everyone should be civically engaged.