Actress Laverne Cox, who recently shared her support for Caitlyn Jenner's EPSY Awards speech, finally got to meet Jenner after being one of her biggest proponents since Jenner opened up about her transition earlier this year.

NEWS: Laverne Cox Pens Heartfelt Message for Caitlyn Jenner: 'It's a New Day'

The "Orange Is the New Black" star snapped a selfie with Jenner which she posted to Instagram on Sunday night, writing, "@caitlynjenner and I finally met in person at a special private advance screening of #IAmCait. #TransIsBeautiful #girlslikeus."

Cox, a transgender actress and outspoken advocate for LGBTQ rights and causes, has frequently spoken about the spotlight Jenner has helped shine on trans issues and the trans community, and was one of the people Jenner thanked after introducing herself to the world in Vanity Fair.

WATCH: Caitlyn Jenner on Emotional ESPY Speech: Tonight Was the Night I Made a Difference in the World

Cox has also been a trailblazer in the community, becoming the first transgender performer to ever got nominated for an Emmy and the first transgender person to ever appear on the cover of Time magazine.

On Wednesday, Cox posted a photo of Jenner speaking at the ESPY Awards, along with a quote from her powerful address, which Cox captioned, "Love this! Go Caitlyn #TransIsBeautiful."

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Transgender people in pop culture

Stars react to the unveiling of Caitlyn Jenner

2015 Espy Awards