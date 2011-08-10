SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- The lawyer for a San Francisco woman charged with breaking into the hotel room of "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek says his client is a prostitute, not a thief.

The San Francisco Examiner reports that attorney Mark Jacobs says his client, 56-year-old Lucinda Moyers, is a prostitute and was in a downtown San Francisco hotel to meet a john on July 26.

Prosecutors say Moyers stole $650, a bracelet and other items from a hotel room where Trebek was staying with his wife. The cash and bracelet were not recovered.

Moyers has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of burglary and possession of stolen property.

Trebek says he chased Moyers out of his room and tore his Achilles tendon. Jacobs says Moyers was not in Trebek's room.

