Liberty Ross' feelings about Rupert Sanders' affair with Kristen Stewart can be summed up in a single word: "Wow," she tweeted July 24, just moments after Us Weekly called her director husband's rep for comment.

The 33-year-old model and mother-of-two -- who played a young Stewart's mother in Snow White and the Huntsman -- also retweeted a Marilyn Monroe quote from the Women of History account. It read, "Sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together."

Ross has since deactivated her Twitter account.

Before Stewart and Sanders were caught by photographers in a series of steamy rendezvous in L.A. July 17 -- see the new issue of Us Weekly for the exclusive photos and details! -- Ross blogged about a recent family vacation for Vogue U.K.

"We are getting some R&R on the north shore of O'ahu after a lengthy press tour for Snow White and the Huntsman," Ross wrote July 4. "It's so beautiful here -- we are staying in an artist's house right out on a point with waves crashing either side of us."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Liberty Ross on Husband Rupert Sanders' Affair With Kristen Stewart: "Wow"