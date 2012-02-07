NEW YORK (AP) -- The off-Broadway show "Love, Loss and What I Wore" will end its run March 25 after more than 1,000 performances.

The play is based on Ilene Beckerman's scrapbook-memoir that traces her life through her wardrobe and uses clothing and accessories to tell funny, poignant stories.

It was written by sisters Nora and Delia Ephron and uses a rotating cast of five actors who perform in four-week cycles.

This fall, it celebrated its second anniversary at its home in the Westside Theatre on 43rd Street. The play has been shown on six continents and sent out its first national tour in January. It won a 2010 Drama Desk Award.

Producer Daryl Roth announced the closing Tuesday.

Some 120 actresses have performed the work, including Kristin Chenoweth, Fran Drescher and Brooke Shields.