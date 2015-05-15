Pretty in pink. Madonna is turning back the clock on her hair and going with a younger-looking 'do.

The Material Girl showed off new pink hair on Instagram on May 15, proving that she's as fearless about her locks as she is with her fashion choices.

"Rise and Shine NYC!!!" she captioned a photo of her new cotton candy-hue hair.

Granted, she didn't dye all of her tresses, focusing only on the tips ombre style. She posted another image of the back of her head, telling the world, "You Cant Touch This….."

Several other female celebs have gone with pastel shades recently, but now that Madonna, the modern-day queen of reinventing herself, is onboard, we'll just have to see who else follows.